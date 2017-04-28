April 28 U.S. Food and Drug Administration :

* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia

* Says granted approval of Rydapt to Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Approved Rydapt for treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia with genetic mutation FLT3, in combination with chemotherapy

* Rydapt was also approved for adults with certain types of rare blood disorders

* Rydapt is approved for use with a companion diagnostic, LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 mutation assay

* Granted approval of LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 mutation assay to Invivoscribe Technologies Inc