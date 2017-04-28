April 28 U.S. Food and Drug Administration :
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid
leukemia
* Says granted approval of Rydapt to Novartis
Pharmaceuticals Corporation
* Approved Rydapt for treatment of adult patients with newly
diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia with genetic mutation FLT3, in
combination with chemotherapy
* Rydapt was also approved for adults with certain types of
rare blood disorders
* Rydapt is approved for use with a companion diagnostic,
LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 mutation assay
* Granted approval of LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 mutation assay to
Invivoscribe Technologies Inc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: