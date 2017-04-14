April 14 Incyte Corp:
* U.S. FDA issues complete response letter for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application
in its current form
* Specifically, FDA indicated that additional clinical data
are needed to determine most appropriate doses
* FDA also stated that additional data are necessary to
further characterize safety concerns across treatment arms
* "Companies disagree with agency's conclusions"
* Incyte is evaluating impact of complete response on its
previously-issued milestone and research and development expense
guidance for 2017
* Lilly is reaffirming both its financial guidance for 2017
and its mid-term guidance for remainder of this decade
