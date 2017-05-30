BRIEF-China Cord Blood Corp reports Q4 earnings per share RMB 0.45
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
May 30 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration says approved first generic versions of Strattera for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in pediatric, adult patients
* U.S. FDA says Apotex, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained approval to market Atomoxetine in multiple strengths
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market
* PhaseRx Inc files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 million - sec filing