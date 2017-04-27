UPDATE 3-U.S. moves to seize DiCaprio's Picasso, 'stolen' funds in 1MDB case

WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. authorities moved on Thursday to seize a Picasso painting given to American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood comedies, as they filed complaints to recover about $540 million they say was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.