BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 mln private placement
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement
June 5 (Reuters) -
* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare testing systems due to inaccurate test results
* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands recall for leadcare and leadcare ii blood lead testing systems to 7.1 million devices
* U.S. FDA says Magellan Diagnostics expands leadcare plus and ultra testing systems recall to include two additional testing systems
* U.S. FDA says has identified Magellan Diagnostics' recall as a class i recall, the most serious type of recall Source text -bit.ly/2swUCb7
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement
* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.