May 17 U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results from certain lead tests

* U.S. FDA - warning americans that certain lead tests manufactured by Magellan Diagnostics may provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in U.S.

* U.S. FDA says currently, the FDA believes the issue may date back to 2014

* U.S. FDA - warning includes all four of Magellan Diagnostics' lead testing systems: leadcare; leadcare II; leadcare plus; and leadcare ultra

* FDA - warning is based on data that indicate Magellan lead tests, when performed on blood drawn from a vein, may provide results lower than actual level of lead in blood Source text: (bit.ly/2rf5FrH)