May 17 U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* U.S. FDA warns americans about risk of inaccurate results
from certain lead tests
* U.S. FDA - warning americans that certain lead tests
manufactured by Magellan Diagnostics may provide inaccurate
results for some children and adults in U.S.
* U.S. FDA says currently, the FDA believes the issue may
date back to 2014
* U.S. FDA - warning includes all four of Magellan
Diagnostics' lead testing systems: leadcare; leadcare II;
leadcare plus; and leadcare ultra
* FDA - warning is based on data that indicate Magellan lead
tests, when performed on blood drawn from a vein, may provide
results lower than actual level of lead in blood
