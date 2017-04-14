April 14 Us Foods Holding Corp

* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing

* Says net income for q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be between $24 million and $26 million

* Says adjusted ebitda in q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be between $213 million and $216 million

* Says total case volume is expected to increase by approximately 4.3% in q1 of fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $5.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S