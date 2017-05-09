May 9 Us Foods Holding Corp

* Us foods reports first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 sales $5.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.68 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Us foods holding corp - company's outlook for fiscal 2017, announced on february 15, 2017, remains unchanged

* Expect interest expense and cash taxes to be at low end of previously provided ranges for fy outlook

* Expect interest expense and cash taxes to be at low end of previously provided ranges for fy outlook

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $23.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S