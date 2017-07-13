FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal appoints Douglas Glaspey as interim CEO
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 13, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal appoints Douglas Glaspey as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Geothermal Inc:

* U.S. Geothermal Inc. appoints Douglas J. Glaspey interim CEO and enters into executive advisor agreement with Dennis J. Gilles

* U.S. Geothermal Inc- ‍glaspey will also continue to serve as company's president and chief operating officer​

* U.S. Geothermal Inc- ‍entered into a six-month agreement with current CEO Dennis J. Gilles to serve as an executive advisor to co

* U.S. Geothermal - ‍appointment of Glaspey as interim chief executive officer, effective July 19, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.