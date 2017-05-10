May 10 Us Geothermal Inc
* U.S. Geothermal Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
and reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Q1 revenue $8.44 million versus I/B/E/S view $8 million
* Announced CEO update and formation of an executive
committee to oversee search for a new CEO
* US Geothermal Inc - Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Board of directors elected to not renew employment
agreement with Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Gilles
* US Geothermal Inc - Reaffirmed guidance for 2017
* In quarter, expanded board of directors to eight members,
including one new independent director
* US Geothermal Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share
$0.02
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: