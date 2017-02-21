Feb 21 U.S. judge dismisses most of investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate Euribor interest rate -- court ruling

* U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan says investors may pursue one antitrust claim, two common law claims against Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co

* In 100-page decision, judge dismisses antitrust claims by most of the named plaintiffs because they lacked standing (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)