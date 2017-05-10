May 10 (Reuters) -

* Us lbm holdings inc files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing

* Us lbm holdings inc - intend to apply to list its class a common stock under the symbol "lbm"

* Us lbm holdings inc - barclays, RBC capital markets, credit suisse are underwriters to ipo Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pyIGDM)