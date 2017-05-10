BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Us lbm holdings inc files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Us lbm holdings inc - intend to apply to list its class a common stock under the symbol "lbm"
* Us lbm holdings inc - barclays, RBC capital markets, credit suisse are underwriters to ipo Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pyIGDM)
* Avexis Inc says intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, up to $200 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc.