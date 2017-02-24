BRIEF-Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos for $310 mln
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
Feb 24 Us Lithium Corp
* U.S. Lithium acquires mining project in Saskatchewan
* US Lithium Corp - Entered an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Gochagar lake nickel-copper-cobalt project claims from Diamond Hunter Ltd
* US Lithium Corp - Under terms of agreement, company will issue 8 million shares to vendor
* US Lithium Corp - company will have right to buy back 1 percent of NSR for a purchase price of US$1.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.