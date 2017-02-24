Feb 24 Us Lithium Corp

* U.S. Lithium acquires mining project in Saskatchewan

* US Lithium Corp - Entered an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Gochagar lake nickel-copper-cobalt project claims from Diamond Hunter Ltd

* US Lithium Corp - Under terms of agreement, company will issue 8 million shares to vendor

* US Lithium Corp - company will have right to buy back 1 percent of NSR for a purchase price of US$1.25 million