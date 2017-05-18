UPDATE 1-Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
May 18 (Reuters) -
* U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate