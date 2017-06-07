June 7 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:
* U.S. Physical Therapy reports 2016 results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says net revenues increased 4.8%
from $86.7 million in Q4 of 2015 to $90.9 million in Q4 of 2016
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says expects company's operating
results for year 2017 to be in range of $26.0 million to $27.3
million
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc sees diluted earnings per share
of $2.07 to $2.16 for 2017
* Q4 revenue view $91.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.12, revenue view $390.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc - qtrly same store visits
increased by 2.5 percent for De Novo and acquired clinics open
for one year or more
