March 16 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc
* Q4 revenue $90.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.9 million
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says company to restate prior
financials due to accounting correction for redeemable
non-controlling interests
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says accounting correction for
redeemable non-controlling interests and restatement of prior
period financial statements
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says accounting error did not
affect any of company's De Novo partnership agreements
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says error will result in
reporting of a material weakness in internal controls over
financial reporting
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: