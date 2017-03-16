March 16 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* Q4 revenue $90.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.9 million

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says company to restate prior financials due to accounting correction for redeemable non-controlling interests

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says accounting correction for redeemable non-controlling interests and restatement of prior period financial statements

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says accounting error did not affect any of company's De Novo partnership agreements

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says error will result in reporting of a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: