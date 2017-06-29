BRIEF-Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
* Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
June 29 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc
* U.S. Physical Therapy reports first quarter results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Net revenues increased 12.3 pct to $97.6 million in Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from operating results were $0.51
* Qtrly same store net rate per visit was flat
* Qtrly same store revenues and visits increased slightly for De Novo and acquired clinics open for one year or more
* Hecla withdraws proposed offering of senior notes and terminates concurrent tender offer
* Hecla withdraws proposed offering of senior notes and terminates concurrent tender offer

* Says gary cohn appointed independent director