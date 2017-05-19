BRIEF-Leucadia National reports a 5 pct stake in Fiesta Restaurant
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sIYeJQ) Further company coverage:
May 19 (Reuters) -
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
* Securities and Exchange Commission says bitcoin ETF proposal would be the first of its kind approved in the united states
* SEC says updated proposal would allow fund to charge intermediaries 1 percent fee to exchange shares for cash but no fee to exchange shares for bitcoin
* SEC says public comments due 21 days after its notice published in the federal register Source text - bit.ly/2q5mgtv
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
LIMA, June 19 Peru's finance minister vowed on Monday to resign immediately if the opposition-controlled Congress did not renew its confidence in him in a vote he has formally requested, a pledge that opened the door to a more conciliatory departure of one of the president's closest cabinet members.