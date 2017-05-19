May 19 (Reuters) -

* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing

* Securities and Exchange Commission says bitcoin ETF proposal would be the first of its kind approved in the united states

* SEC says updated proposal would allow fund to charge intermediaries 1 percent fee to exchange shares for cash but no fee to exchange shares for bitcoin

* SEC says public comments due 21 days after its notice published in the federal register Source text - bit.ly/2q5mgtv