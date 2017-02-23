Feb 23 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on CNBC says " we are
committed to tax reforms"
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on CNBC says may take
until 2018 to see faster growth
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says looking closely at
border tax isssues
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says want to get tax
reform done by August recess
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says longer term bonds
will be considered
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC on Exim banks says this is
something we are looking at
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says we can get back to 3
percent growth or greater growth
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says we are going to have
housing reforms
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says not going to see
something right away on Fannie/Freddie
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says tax reform comes
first...lot of things on the to-do list
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says we need to cut back
on regulations
* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says we are focussed on
Dodd-Frank and making sure banks can lend