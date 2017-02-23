Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on CNBC says " we are committed to tax reforms"

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on CNBC says may take until 2018 to see faster growth

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says looking closely at border tax isssues

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says want to get tax reform done by August recess

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says longer term bonds will be considered

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC on Exim banks says this is something we are looking at

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says we can get back to 3 percent growth or greater growth

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says we are going to have housing reforms

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says not going to see something right away on Fannie/Freddie

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says tax reform comes first...lot of things on the to-do list

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says we need to cut back on regulations

* U.S. Treasury Secretary on CNBC says we are focussed on Dodd-Frank and making sure banks can lend