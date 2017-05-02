UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 USANA Health Sciences Inc:
* USANA Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91, excluding items
* Q1 sales rose 6.2 percent to $255.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.10
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.86
* Company reiterates 2017 outlook
* G. Douglas Hekking named as new Chief Financial Officer
* Qtrly earnings were impacted by additional expense related to previously disclosed internal investigation during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources