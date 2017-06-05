BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
June 5 Usd Partners Lp
* USD Partners announces acquisition of crude oil destination terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma, and new commercial agreements
* USD Partners LP - deal for $25.0 million
* USD Partners LP says partnership funded transaction with available capacity on its revolving credit facility
* USD Partners LP - transaction is expected to be accretive to partnership's 2018 and 2019 distributable cash flow per limited partner unit
* USD Partners - partnership has extended term of take-or-pay terminalling services agreements related to 25% of Hardisty terminal's available capacity by about 1 year
* USD Partners Lp - concurrent with acquisition, partnership entered new multi-year, take-or-pay terminalling services agreement with an energy company
* USD Partners LP- obtained lease for 300,000 barrels of crude oil tank storage at cushing hub to receive outbound shipments of crude oil from Stroud terminal
* USD Partners LP - entered new services agreement with an energy company for use of about 50 percent of Stroud terminal's available capacity
* USD Partners LP - term of services agreement with energy company is scheduled to begin on October 1, 2017, and to conclude on June 30, 2020
* USD Partners - partnership granted USDG right to develop other projects at stroud terminal for payment of market compensation for use of partnership's property
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying as much as a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the U.S. airline.