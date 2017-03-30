BRIEF-Cowell E Holdings expects to record improvement in group's profit
* Expects to record a significant improvement in group's profit for six months ending 30 June 2017
March 30 User Local Inc
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tKEorT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expects to record a significant improvement in group's profit for six months ending 30 June 2017
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Redesignation of Eldon Wan senior vice president, finance as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: