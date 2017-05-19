BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* Abbott Vascular recalls in U.S. 132,040 devices of coronary catheters due to risks stemming from difficulty removing balloon sheath
* Abbott initiated voluntary recall of specific lots of 3 catheters due to 19 reports of injury, and 1 report of death Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2qC1YLZ]
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 19 Talks over boosting Illinois' lagging payments to Medicaid providers amid the state's budget impasse will continue past a Tuesday deadline initially set by a federal judge, an attorney said on Monday.