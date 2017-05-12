EQT to buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 bln
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.
May 12 USG Corp:
* USG Corporation announces early results of cash tender offer for $500 million principal amount of 7.75% senior notes due 2018
* USG Corp says tender offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on may 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.
