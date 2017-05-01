BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 USG Corp:
* USG Corp - entered fifth amendment and restatement agreement to company's fourth amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of October 22, 2014
* USG Corp - amendment to reduce maximum borrowing limit under credit agreement from $450 million to $180 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oPhSD7) Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp