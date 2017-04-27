BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 Usg Corp
* USG Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $767 million versus $747 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $751.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating profit on an adjusted basis for corporation's Gypsum segment , of $91 million in Gypsum segment decreased by $15 million
* Qtrly ceilings segment earned $23 million of operating profit in Q1 of 2017 compared to $28 million
* USG boral business generated $13 million of equity income in Q1 of 2017, an increase of $6 million from Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.