UPDATE 3-Faced with mounting criticism, British PM visits London fire victims
* Police consider possible criminal action (Updates with death toll, police comment, PM's visit)
March 22 Usg Tech Solutions Ltd
* Says approved appointment of Geeta as chief financial officer
* Says removed Prem Sharma from office of CFO Source text: bit.ly/2nlPR48 Further company coverage:
* Police consider possible criminal action (Updates with death toll, police comment, PM's visit)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.