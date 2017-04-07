BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing appoints Richard Lambert as non-executive chairman
* Says Sir Richard Lambert will join board as a non-executive chairman for a term of four years
April 7 Toshiba Corp:
* U.S. International Trade Commission says investigating Toshiba flash memory devices
* USITC says investigating at request of Taiwan's Macronix International
* USITC says Macronix International alleges patent violations by Toshiba flash memory devices
* USITC says Macronix requesting a limited exclusion order and a cease and desist order be issued Source text: bit.ly/2nQth0F Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki)
* Says Sir Richard Lambert will join board as a non-executive chairman for a term of four years
* Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: