UPDATE 1-Chinese online insurer ZhongAn files for up to $1.5 bln HK IPO -IFR
* Backed by Tencent, Ant Financial, Ping An (Adds details on ZhongAn's business, main shareholders)
June 29 (Reuters) -
HONG KONG, June 30 ZhongAn Online Property and Casualty Insurance, China's first internet-only insurer, has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.
