March 29 USU Software AG:

* Announces final figures for 2016 - dividend increases to 0.40 euros per share

* Medium-term planning anticipates consolidated revenue of 140 million euros ($151.09 million) and adjusted EBIT of more than 20 million euros by 2020

* Expects company to maintain its sales at above overall market level in current fiscal year while continuing to improve its operating earnings

* Guidance for 2017 anticipates consolidated sales in range of 83-88 million euros and adjusted EBIT of 10-11.5 million euros

* Will propose an increase in dividend for 2016 of around 15 pct to 0.40 euros per share