June 20 UTC Aerospace Systems:
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation
approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet
retrofit continues
* UTC Aerospace Systems -scheduled to complete delivery of
new boltless wheels and carbon brakes in September to USAF
* UTC Aerospace Systems - delivery will be in support of a
$22 million USAF contract awarded to UTC Aerospace Systems in
November 2014
* UTC Aerospace Systems -delivery will also be in support of
a $30 million follow-on option awarded in August 2016
