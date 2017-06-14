BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
June 14 United Technologies Corp:
* UTC board of directors increases dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70per share
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
* Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund announces normal course issuer bid