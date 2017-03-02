March 2 Utilitywise Plc:

* Sees by FY ended July 2021 increasing its share of SME and Micro SME energy procurement market from 2 pct to 7 pct

* Sees by FY ended July 2021 increasing SME customers from 31,000 (as at July 31, 2016) to 130,000

* Sees by FY ending July 2021 developing a 5 pct share of 1.5 bln stg UK corporate energy controls market