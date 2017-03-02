Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
March 2 Utilitywise Plc:
* Sees by FY ended July 2021 increasing its share of SME and Micro SME energy procurement market from 2 pct to 7 pct
* Sees by FY ended July 2021 increasing SME customers from 31,000 (as at July 31, 2016) to 130,000
* Sees by FY ending July 2021 developing a 5 pct share of 1.5 bln stg UK corporate energy controls market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.