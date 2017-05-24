May 24 Utstarcom Holdings Corp:

* Utstarcom provides update on form 20-f filing

* Utstarcom Holdings Corp - on May 19, 2017, co received letter from listing qualifications NASDAQ

* Utstarcom - letter stating that since co has not yet filed annual report on form 20-F, it is no longer in compliance with rules for continued listing

* Utstarcom Holdings Corp - company has until July 18, 2017 to submit to NASDAQ a plan to regain compliance