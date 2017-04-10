UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit
* Uttam Sugar Mills says unable to quantify loss at present
* Uttam Sugar Mills says co taking steps to seek permission of CPCB to re-start operations of distillery division
* Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd says co expects to restart manufacturing operations soon Source text: (bit.ly/2oQFy9F) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources