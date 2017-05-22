BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
May 22Uzabase Inc
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says the two companies will cooperate on development of U.S. version NewsPicks and provision of service through this JV
* Says the two companies holds a 50 percent stake in the JV respectively
* Says capital of this JV will be increased to $3 million in May, and business will start from June 1
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd