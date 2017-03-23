March 23V V Food & Beverage Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 90 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (32 million yuan)

* Says sales growth as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MpCJZv

