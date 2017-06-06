UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 V V Food & Beverage Co Ltd
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 33.4 million shares in the company at no lower than 5.0 yuan ($0.7356) per share within 180 days
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r0BVL6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources