March 16 Vaalco Energy Inc

* Vaalco Energy announces additional funding from the ifc

* Vaalco Energy Inc - international finance corporation approved vaalco's formal request to borrow $4.12 million of additional funds

* Vaalco Energy-supplemental agreement amended existing loan agreement with ifc, converting revolving portion of credit facility to term loan with $15 million outstanding

* Vaalco Energy Inc - vaalco received approval from ifc on march 14, 2017 and expects to receive funds on or before march 31, 2017

* Vaalco Energy Inc - borrowed funds will provide added financial flexibility and facilitate execution of vaalco's corporate strategy

* Vaalco Energy-supplemental agreement amended existing loan agreement with ifc, providing co could request additional $5 million of borrowings