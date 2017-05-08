BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Vaalco Energy Inc
* Vaalco Energy, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Says total oil and natural gas sales for Q1 of 2017 were $21.3 million, compared to $11.0 million
* Vaalco Energy Inc - In Q1 of 2017, production increased 26% from 3,682 bopd in Q4 of 2016 to 4,622 bopd for gabon and equatorial guinea
* Vaalco Energy Inc - Reported Q1 2017 production expense of $20.44 per barrel of oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing