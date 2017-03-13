BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
March 13 VAALCO Energy Inc
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Vaalco energy inc- average realized price for crude oil in q4 of 2016 was $46.62 per barrel, up 19% from $39.18 per barrel in q4 of 2015
* Vaalco energy inc - qtrly average daily production volumes 3,682 boe/day versus 4,876 boe/day
* Vaalco energy inc- total oil and natural gas sales for q4 of 2016 were $15.3 million, compared to $17.5 million for same period in 2015
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution