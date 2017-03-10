UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
March 10 Vail Resorts Inc
* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases quarterly dividend by 30%
* Q2 earnings per share $3.63
* Q2 revenue $725.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $710.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.053 per share
* Vail Resorts Inc - Expects to invest approximately $103 million in its calendar year 2017 capital plan
* Vail Resorts Inc - Plans to invest approximately $6 million in calendar year 2017 for Epic Discovery summer activities
* Vail Resorts Inc - Resort reported EBITDA is expected to be between $577 million and $597 million for fiscal 2017
* Vail Resorts Inc- Anticipates that additional spending related to renaissance plan will commence in calendar year 2018
* Vail Resorts Inc - Company plans to invest approximately $17 million in capital during calendar year 2017 for Whistler Blackcomb integration
* Vail Resorts Inc - Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. is expected to be between $196 million and $222 million in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
