March 10 Vail Resorts Inc

* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases quarterly dividend by 30%

* Q2 earnings per share $3.63

* Q2 revenue $725.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $710.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.053 per share

* Vail Resorts Inc - Expects to invest approximately $103 million in its calendar year 2017 capital plan

* Vail Resorts Inc - Plans to invest approximately $6 million in calendar year 2017 for Epic Discovery summer activities

* Vail Resorts Inc - Resort reported EBITDA is expected to be between $577 million and $597 million for fiscal 2017

* Vail Resorts Inc- Anticipates that additional spending related to renaissance plan will commence in calendar year 2018

* Vail Resorts Inc - Company plans to invest approximately $17 million in capital during calendar year 2017 for Whistler Blackcomb integration

* Vail Resorts Inc - Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. is expected to be between $196 million and $222 million in fiscal 2017