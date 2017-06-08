UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Vail Resorts Inc-
* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and early season pass sales results
* Q3 earnings per share $4.40
* Q3 revenue rose 22.7 percent to $794.6 million
* Net income attributable to vail resorts, inc. Is expected to be between $183 million and $201 million in fiscal 2017
* Vail Resorts Inc - resort reported ebitda is expected to be between $591 million and $600 million for fiscal 2017
* Vail Resorts - excluding expected stowe operating losses, transaction, integration expenses, co expects ebitda to be between $597 million and $606 million for fiscal 2017
* Vail Resorts-season pass sales for 2017/2018 north american ski season increased about 10% in units, about 16% in sales dollars through may 30, 2017
* Vail Resorts Inc - expect growth rate of pass sales this year to be more stable between spring to fall
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.82, revenue view $801.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources