Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930
million
* Valeant - deal for $930 million in cash.
* Valeant - will use proceeds from sale to permanently
repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility
* Valeant says transaction is expected to close in second
half of 2017
* Valeant - agreement to sell inova pharmaceuticals business
to company owned by funds advised and managed by pacific equity
partners and carlyle group
