March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces upsizing of cash tender offer for its 6.75% senior notes due 2018

* Valeant - increased maximum aggregate principal amount of notes that may be purchased pursuant to tender offer from $600 million to $1.1 billion

* Valeant - all other terms and conditions of tender offer will remain same.

* Valeant- tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time on april 3, 2017