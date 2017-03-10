UPDATE 2-Zalando seeks to double revenue by 2020
* Aims to shift focus towards new services (Adds execs comments, background)
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant announces upsizing of cash tender offer for its 6.75% senior notes due 2018
* Valeant - increased maximum aggregate principal amount of notes that may be purchased pursuant to tender offer from $600 million to $1.1 billion
* Valeant - all other terms and conditions of tender offer will remain same.
* Valeant- tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time on april 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aims to shift focus towards new services (Adds execs comments, background)
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.
PARIS, June 16 Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday.