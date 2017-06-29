BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Sanpower Group Co Ltd
* Valeant pharmaceuticals completes sale of Dendreon to Sanpower Group
* company reiterates its expectation to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow within 18 months of August 2016
* Estimates that expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA from Dendreon business in second half of 2017 would have been about $170 million and $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027
