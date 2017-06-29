June 29 Sanpower Group Co Ltd

* Valeant pharmaceuticals completes sale of Dendreon to Sanpower Group

* ‍company reiterates its expectation to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow within 18 months of August 2016​

* Estimates that expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA from Dendreon business in second half of 2017 would have been about $170 million and $65 million