March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* Valeant receives lender consent for refinancing and amendment of credit agreement

* Valeant - obtained requisite lender approval for amendment of existing credit agreement to facilitate borrowing of new term b loans that mature in 2022