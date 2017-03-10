March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc:
* Valeant receives lender consent for refinancing and
amendment of credit agreement
* Valeant - obtained requisite lender approval for
previously announced amendment of company's existing credit
agreement
* Valeant - credit agreement amendment is expected to become
effective concurrently with funding of new term b loans on or
about March 21, 2017
* Valeant - obtained requisite lender approval for amendment
of existing credit agreement to facilitate borrowing of new term
b loans that mature in 2022
