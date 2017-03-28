BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares
* Aimia Inc board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares
March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Remaining $310 million of revolving credit commitments under credit agreement will continue to mature on April 20, 2018 - SEC filing
* On March 28, 2017, completed an amendment to its third amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of February 13, 2012
* Amendment provides for extension of maturity date of $1,190 million of credit commitments under agreement from April 20, 2018 to earlier of april 20, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 14 Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Brexit supporter Stephen Barclay as "City minister" to oversee a financial services sector facing upheaval as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.
* Files final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027 of $1 billion - Sec Filing