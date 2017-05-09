BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant - Company continues to evaluate opportunities to improve its operating results and may initiate additional cost savings programs
* Valeant says may initiate additional cost savings programs to streamline its operations and eliminate redundant processes and expenses
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd