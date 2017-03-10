BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant - priced its previously announced offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022
* Valeant - priced its previously announced offering of $2 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior secured notes due 2024
* Valeant announces pricing and upsize of private offering of senior secured notes
* Valeant - aggregate size of offering reflects an increase of $750 million from previously announced offering size
* Valeant -anticipates will pay down $350 million of revolving credit facility borrowings under credit facilities with proceeds of offering, cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.