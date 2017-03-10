March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant - priced its previously announced offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022

* Valeant - priced its previously announced offering of $2 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior secured notes due 2024

* Valeant announces pricing and upsize of private offering of senior secured notes

* Valeant - aggregate size of offering reflects an increase of $750 million from previously announced offering size

* Valeant -anticipates will pay down $350 million of revolving credit facility borrowings under credit facilities with proceeds of offering, cash on hand